Use the Rydberg formula to relate the wavelength of emitted light to the initial and final energy levels of the electron. The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>λ</mi></mrow></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>⁡</mo><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow></mfrac><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msup></mrow></mfrac><mo>)</mo></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>λ</mi></math> is the wavelength, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi></math> is the Rydberg constant, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msup></math> is the initial energy level, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></math> is the final energy level.

