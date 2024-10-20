Identify the formula to use: The Rydberg formula for hydrogen atom transitions is \( \frac{1}{\lambda} = R_H \left( \frac{1}{n_1^2} - \frac{1}{n_2^2} \right) \), where \( \lambda \) is the wavelength, \( R_H \) is the Rydberg constant (1.097 x 10^7 m^-1), \( n_1 \) is the lower energy level, and \( n_2 \) is the higher energy level.