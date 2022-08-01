Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Internal Energy

by Jules Bruno
so internal energy uses the variable of Delta E, which is the Mawr common variable, or Delta U, which is the less common variable. But you might see either one. So be mindful that both mean internal energy here. We're going to say it represents the total energy from all forms of kinetic and potential energy of a system. Now we're gonna say internal energy can be calculated as Delta E equals Q plus W. So this is our understanding when it comes to the internal energy of a system. Now that we have this basic equation, click on to the next video. Let's go a little bit deeper in terms of it.
