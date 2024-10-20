Multiple Choice

Binary compounds of alkali metals and hydrogen react with water to produce H₂(g). The H₂ from the reaction of a sample of NaH with an excess of water fills a volume of 0.510 L above the water. The temperature of the gas is 35°C and the total pressure is 0.980 atm. Using the Ideal Gas Law, what is the number of moles of H₂ produced?