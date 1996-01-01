Which SI unit is most appropriate for measuring the volume of a test tube?
A
liter (L)
B
microliter (μL)
C
cubic meter (m^3)
D
milliliter (mL)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the typical volume range of a test tube, which is usually between 1 mL and 50 mL.
Recall the common SI units for volume: cubic meter (m^3) is very large, liter (L) is standard but often too large for small lab volumes, milliliter (mL) is 1/1000 of a liter and suitable for small volumes, and microliter (μL) is even smaller, used for very tiny volumes.
Compare the size of the test tube volume to these units: cubic meter is impractically large, liter is somewhat large, microliter is very small, and milliliter fits well for typical test tube volumes.
Conclude that milliliter (mL) is the most appropriate SI unit because it matches the scale of volume typically measured in test tubes.
Remember that choosing the correct unit helps in accurate measurement and communication in laboratory settings.
Watch next
Master SI Units with a bite sized video explanation from Jules