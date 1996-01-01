Consider that some isotopologues may be indistinguishable due to symmetry or identical masses. For example, the two chlorine atoms are identical, so combinations like \(^{35}\mathrm{Cl}-^{37}\mathrm{Cl}\) and \(^{37}\mathrm{Cl}-^{35}\mathrm{Cl}\) represent the same isotopologue. Adjust the count accordingly by using combinations with repetition for chlorine isotopes: the number of unique chlorine isotope combinations is \(\frac{2(2+1)}{2} = 3\). Then multiply by 3 oxygen isotopes to get \(3 \times 3 = 9\) unique isotopologues.