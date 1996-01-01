Understand that an atom is composed of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons carry a positive charge, electrons carry a negative charge, and neutrons are neutral (no charge).
Recognize that the overall charge of an atom depends on the balance between the number of protons and electrons. If these numbers are not equal, the atom becomes an ion with a net positive or negative charge.
Recall that a neutral atom has no net electric charge, which means the total positive charge from protons must be exactly balanced by the total negative charge from electrons.
Note that neutrons do not affect the charge of the atom because they are electrically neutral; their number influences the isotope but not the charge.
Therefore, the defining feature of a neutral atom is that it has an equal number of protons and electrons, ensuring the charges cancel out and the atom is electrically neutral.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules