Understand the difference between intensive and extensive properties: Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do depend on the amount.
Analyze each option: Mass depends on the amount of substance, so it is an extensive property.
Volume also depends on the amount of substance, making it an extensive property.
Enthalpy is a thermodynamic quantity that depends on the amount of substance, so it is extensive.
Density is defined as mass divided by volume ($$\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$$), and since both mass and volume scale proportionally, their ratio remains constant regardless of the amount, making density an intensive property.
