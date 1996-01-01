Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts or changes into a new substance.
Recognize that density is a measure of mass per unit volume, which can be observed without altering the substance's chemical composition, so it is a physical property.
Distinguish between extensive and intensive properties: Extensive properties depend on the amount of substance (like mass or volume), whereas intensive properties do not depend on the amount (like density or temperature).
Since density is calculated as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$, and both mass and volume are extensive properties, their ratio results in an intensive property because it does not change with the amount of substance.
Conclude that density is classified as an intensive physical property because it is a physical characteristic that remains constant regardless of sample size.
