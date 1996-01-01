Hello everyone today. We are being told to draw the phase diagram for iodine given the following data. So the first thing we're gonna do is we're gonna construct our graph as such. We're gonna have our Y access, we're gonna have our X axis per usual. Our pressure in killer pascal's is gonna go on our Y axis and our temperature and Celsius is gonna go on our X axis. And so we're gonna draw the typical phase diagram as such. Per usual. We have our solid region, we have our liquid region and we have our gas region. So we're gonna go through each of these points and we're going to label them on this graph. So we have our normal melting point which is 113.7°C. And our melting point is going to be a point between a solid and or liquid. And so we can put that right about here are 117° Associates right about there. And so we know that that happens at our our normal melting point. It's going to happen at one atmosphere And one atmosphere is going to be equal to 101.3 killer pass scales. And so if we connect this all the way over to the left here, we have 103 killer Pascal's on the left there. So that takes care of our first one. Our normal boiling point is 184.3. You know boiling point is going to be a region between our liquid and the gas. So that's gonna go right here. So we have 184. and that is also going to occur at that one oh 1. killer pascal's or one atmosphere. Our triple point is going to be a point where each of these phases meat, that's gonna be at this point here, That's gonna be 1 13.5, which is right next to that normal melting point. And that occurs at 12.1 Killer Pascal's. So we'll draw that dotted line there for our last and final point. We have our super critical point, which is at 546°C and that's going to be our highest point between our liquid and a gas up here. And so I stated before, that occurs at 546°C at 11,700 killer Pascal's and so with that we have constructed our face diagram as such. Overall, I hope this helped. And until next time.

