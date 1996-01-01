Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes.
Recall that ductility refers to a material's ability to be stretched into a wire without breaking, which involves a change in shape but not a change in chemical composition.
Recognize that ductility is a characteristic related to the physical behavior of a material under stress, so it is a physical property.
Distinguish between extensive and intensive properties: Extensive properties depend on the amount of substance (like mass or volume), while intensive properties do not depend on the amount (like density or ductility).
Conclude that ductility is an intensive physical property because it describes a physical characteristic independent of the sample size.
Watch next
Master Physical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules