Which type of compound is composed only of metal atoms?
A
Metallic compounds
B
Covalent compounds
C
Ionic compounds
D
Acidic compounds
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of compounds listed: covalent compounds are formed by sharing electrons between nonmetal atoms; ionic compounds are formed by the transfer of electrons between metals and nonmetals, resulting in positive and negative ions; acidic compounds typically contain hydrogen and can donate protons (H+ ions) in solution.
Recall that metallic compounds are composed entirely of metal atoms bonded together by metallic bonds, where electrons are delocalized and shared among a lattice of metal atoms.
Recognize that metallic bonding gives metals their characteristic properties such as conductivity, malleability, and luster, which are distinct from the properties of ionic or covalent compounds.
Identify that since the question asks for a compound composed only of metal atoms, the correct classification is metallic compounds.
Summarize that metallic compounds consist solely of metal atoms bonded through metallic bonds, unlike covalent or ionic compounds which involve nonmetals.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules