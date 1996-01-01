Which of the following primarily determines the chemical properties of an element?
A
The number of electrons in the outermost shell
B
The atomic mass of the element
C
The total number of neutrons in the nucleus
D
The number of protons and neutrons combined
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the chemical properties of an element are mainly influenced by how it interacts with other atoms, which depends on its electrons, especially those in the outermost shell (valence electrons).
Recall that the atomic mass is the sum of protons and neutrons and affects the physical properties, but not directly the chemical behavior.
Recognize that neutrons contribute to the atomic mass and nuclear stability but do not affect chemical properties because they have no charge and do not participate in bonding.
Know that the number of protons (atomic number) defines the element itself, but chemical properties depend more specifically on the arrangement of electrons, particularly the valence electrons.
Conclude that the number of electrons in the outermost shell primarily determines the chemical properties of an element because these electrons are involved in forming chemical bonds.
