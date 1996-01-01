Which element has an atom with 100 protons in its nucleus?
A
Nobelium
B
Einsteinium
C
Fermium
D
Californium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the number of protons in the nucleus of an atom defines the atomic number of an element, which uniquely identifies the element on the periodic table.
Identify the atomic numbers of the given elements: Nobelium (No) has atomic number 102, Einsteinium (Es) has atomic number 99, Fermium (Fm) has atomic number 100, and Californium (Cf) has atomic number 98.
Match the atomic number 100 to the corresponding element, which is Fermium (Fm).
Understand that the element with 100 protons in its nucleus is Fermium, as the atomic number equals the number of protons.
Therefore, the element with an atom containing 100 protons is Fermium.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules