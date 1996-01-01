Alright, so here we're going to be doing some study geometry, we're going to be calculating the massive oxygen consumed in the combustion of 2.21 g of C H 88, C three H eight. Alright, so here we actually do not have a balanced equation and we do know that we do need one, so we're going to have to write that. Okay, so we're going to be combusting this hydrocarbon and of course, we do know that we combust things with oxygen, which is 02. Right, So let's go ahead and write the balanced equation. So we're gonna start with C3 H eight, We're going to combust it with oxygen with 02, we're going to write it first and then balance it after. And we do know that in a combustion reaction with with the hydrocarbon, we're going to produce SEo to write and water. So C. 02 Plus H 20. So those are our products. Alright, so now we just need to go ahead and balance this. Alright, so we have three carbons, I'm going to put three in front of C. 02, we have eight hydrogen. So in order to have eight hydrogen on both sides, I'm going to put a four in front of water and then to balance out the oxygen's we have uh 10 oxygen's in total on the product side. So we're gonna go ahead and multiply 02 x five and give us 10 as well. Alright, so now we have a balanced equation. Now we can go ahead and write um and do study chemistry. So we have information on this and we want to know, how much of this are we consuming. Okay, so we're gonna start with, what's given to us to .21 g of C three H 8. And we're going to go ahead and convert this into moles first. Before we do a multiple comparison between the hydro carbon and oxygen. Okay, so in one mole of this compound, how many grams are there? We're going to go ahead and calculate. So we have three carbons and they weigh 12 g each and we have eight hydrogen is and they weigh one point oh one g each. So this will be eight point oh eight g for the hydrogen. And that will be 36 g for the carbon. Are gonna go ahead and add them together and this will be 44. Right g per mole. So that is the molar mass of this compound. So in one mole of it there is 44 .08 g. Alright, so we can cancel out the grams and now we have moles now that we have moles, we can do a multiple comparison now, although there is nothing in front of this compound here, it's just implied that there's one mole of it. Right? So we're gonna write moles of C three H eight on the bottom and we can see that for every one mole of that. We consume five moles of 02. So we put five moles of 02 on the top because that is what we're interested in. Okay, now they don't want moles of 02 of oxygen, They want mass. So we're gonna go ahead and do one more step and convert those moles into grams. So in one mole of 02, how many grams are there? Well, we know that oxygen by itself weighs 16 g, Right? But we have two of them here. So 16 times two is gonna give us 32. So we have 32 g of 02 In one mole of cancel moles out. And now we're going to have our answer in grams. So let's go ahead and divide and multiply everything correctly here. And you should get eight point oh two g of CO two of oxygen as the final answer. Right? So that is how much of oxygen we're going to consume in order to combust 2.21 g of that hydrocarbon. Alright folks, we're all done here. We'll see you in the next video

