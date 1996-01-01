Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to consider the 122 antimony atom. If the single neutron is added to this atom, will the new atom be an isotope of 122 antimony or not? So what is an isotope? Isotope are atoms of the same element with different mass numbers. So we have different numbers of neutrons but not different numbers of protons. Because if we have a different number of protons, it is changing the identity of the atom. So we have antimony. This 122 is its mass. So when we add a neutron we are changing that number but we're not changing the number of protons. So yes, This will be an isotope of 122 antimony. Thank you for watching. Bye.

