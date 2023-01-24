Hey everyone, we're asked to arrange the following assets from highest to lowest concentration of hydrogen ions in solution first. Let's go ahead and determine the P. K. S of each acid. Starting off with our oxalic acid. Oxalic acid has a P. K. A. Of 1.27 for its first ionization. Next our nitrous acid has a P. K. A. Of 3.16. Our perc Lorik acid has a P. K. A. Of negative 15.2. And this makes sense because we know per cleric acid to be one of our stronger assets And our formic acid has a P. K. A. of 3.75. And since we have the same polarity for each solution, we can go ahead and disregard this when ranking our acids. To answer this question, we need to know the relationship between our P. K. S and our concentration of hydro ni um ions. So as our P. K. A increases our concentration of hydro knee um ions will decrease. And that's because the higher the P. K. A. The weaker the acid. So when we rank these our most acidic is going to be our 0. moller per Clark acid. Since it has a P. K. A. Of negative 15.2, followed by our 0.25 Molar oxalic acid. Next it will be our 0.25 molar of our nitrous acid. And lastly it will be our 0.25 molar formic acid. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

