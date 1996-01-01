Which of the following is evidence that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Dissolving sugar in water
B
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces
C
Formation of a gas
D
Change in state from solid to liquid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
- Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because the sugar molecules disperse but do not change chemically.
- Breaking a glass into smaller pieces is a physical change because the glass's chemical composition remains the same.
- Formation of a gas typically indicates a chemical change because new substances are produced, often involving gas evolution.
- Change in state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change because the substance's chemical identity remains unchanged.
