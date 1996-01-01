Which of the following reactions performed in the experiment involved a chemical change?
A
Burning magnesium ribbon in air
B
Crushing a piece of chalk
C
Heating copper to melt it
D
Dissolving sugar in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the form or state of a substance without changing its identity.
Step 2: Analyze each reaction given: Crushing a piece of chalk changes its shape but not its chemical composition, so it is a physical change.
Step 3: Heating copper to melt it changes copper from solid to liquid, which is a change of state and thus a physical change.
Step 4: Dissolving sugar in water disperses sugar molecules in water but does not change the chemical identity of sugar, so this is a physical change.
Step 5: Burning magnesium ribbon in air causes magnesium to react with oxygen, forming magnesium oxide, a new substance. This is a chemical change because new chemical bonds are formed and the properties of the product differ from the reactants.
