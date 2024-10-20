Finally, balance the sulfur and oxygen atoms. There is 1 sulfur atom in C4H10S, so you need 1 SO2 molecule. Count the total oxygen atoms needed: 4 CO2 requires 8 O, 5 H2O requires 5 O, and 1 SO2 requires 2 O, totaling 15 O atoms. Therefore, you need 15/2 O2 molecules, which means multiplying the entire equation by 2 to get whole numbers: 2 C4H10S + 15 O2 → 8 CO2 + 10 H2O + 2 SO2.