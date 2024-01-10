7. Gases
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
How many 3-liter balloons could the 12-L helium tank pressurized to 160 atm fill? Keep in mind that an "exhausted" helium tank is not empty. In other words, once the gas inside the tank reaches atmospheric pressure, it will no longer be able to fill balloons.
