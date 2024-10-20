Use the ideal gas law to find the number of moles of O2 produced. The ideal gas law is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi><mi>V</mi>=<mi>n</mi><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></math>, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature. Convert the temperature to Kelvin by adding 273.15 to the Celsius temperature.

