Start by using the ideal gas law to find the number of moles of hydrogen gas (H2) produced. The ideal gas law is given by the equation: \( PV = nRT \), where \( P \) is the pressure, \( V \) is the volume, \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.