Start by recalling the Ideal Gas Law, which is expressed as <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi><mi>V</mi>=<mi>n</mi><mi>R</mi><mi>T</mi></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi></math> is pressure, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>V</mi></math> is volume, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of moles, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>R</mi></math> is the ideal gas constant, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>T</mi></math> is temperature.