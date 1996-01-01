Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Sulfur and fluorine form several different compounds including
sulfur hexafluoride and sulfur tetrafluoride. Decomposition of a
sample of sulfur hexafluoride produces 4.45 g of fluorine and
1.25 g of sulfur, while decomposition of a sample of sulfur tetrafluoride
produces 4.43 g of fluorine and 1.87 g of sulfur. Calculate
the mass of fluorine per gram of sulfur for each sample and
show that these results are consistent with the law of multiple
proportions.