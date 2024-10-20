Multiple Choice

Using Hess's Law, calculate the enthalpy change for the formation of water (H₂(g) + 1/2 O₂(g) → H₂O(l)) given the following reactions: Mg(s) + 2HCl(aq) → MgCl₂(aq) + H₂(g) with ΔH_rxn = -385 kJ/mol and MgO(s) + 2HCl(aq) → MgCl₂(aq) + H₂O(l) with ΔH_rxn = -80 kJ/mol.