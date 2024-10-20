Multiple Choice

Using Hess's Law, calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: 2 Cl(g) + O2(g) → 2 ClO2(g), given that a chlorine-oxygen bond in ClO2(g) has an enthalpy of 243 kJ/mol, an oxygen-oxygen bond has an enthalpy of 498 kJ/mol, and the standard enthalpy of formation of ClO2(g) is ΔH°f = 102.5 kJ/mol.