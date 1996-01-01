Which of the following is an example that includes evidence of a chemical change?
A
Salt dissolves in water.
B
A piece of iron rusts when left outside in the rain.
C
Water freezes to form ice cubes.
D
A glass of water evaporates over time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a chemical change: it involves the formation of one or more new substances with different properties from the original substances, often accompanied by energy changes, color changes, gas production, or formation of a precipitate.
Analyze each option to determine if a new substance is formed:
- Salt dissolving in water is a physical change because the salt dissociates into ions but no new substance is created.
- Water freezing to form ice is a physical change because it is a change in state, not composition.
- A glass of water evaporating is a physical change because water changes from liquid to gas without altering its chemical identity.
- A piece of iron rusting involves iron reacting with oxygen and water to form iron oxide, a new substance, which is evidence of a chemical change.
