Which branch of chemistry primarily studies how pollution affects marine life?
A
Organic chemistry
B
Physical chemistry
C
Analytical chemistry
D
Environmental chemistry
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the main branches of chemistry and their focus areas: Organic chemistry studies carbon-containing compounds; Physical chemistry deals with the physical properties and changes of matter; Analytical chemistry focuses on the composition of substances.
Recognize that the study of pollution and its effects on ecosystems, such as marine life, involves understanding chemical processes in the environment.
Identify that Environmental chemistry is the branch that examines chemical phenomena in the environment, including pollution and its impact on living organisms.
Relate the problem's context—how pollution affects marine life—to the branch that studies environmental chemical interactions.
Conclude that Environmental chemistry is the correct branch because it specifically addresses chemical effects on the environment and organisms within it.
