Which of the following represents a chemical property of hydrogen gas?
A
Hydrogen gas is less dense than air.
B
Hydrogen gas reacts explosively with oxygen to form water.
C
Hydrogen gas has a density of 0.0899 g/L at STP.
D
Hydrogen gas is colorless.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances and changes its chemical composition.
Analyze each statement to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "Hydrogen gas is less dense than air" describes a physical property because density is a physical characteristic that does not involve a chemical change.
- "Hydrogen gas reacts explosively with oxygen to form water" describes a chemical property because it involves a chemical reaction that changes hydrogen into a new substance (water).
- "Hydrogen gas has a density of 0.0899 g/L at STP" and "Hydrogen gas is colorless" are physical properties because they describe measurable characteristics without changing the substance.
