Assume the specific heat capacity of the solution is similar to that of water, which is approximately 4.18 J/g°C. Calculate the mass of the solution using the density of water (1 g/mL), and then use the formula: \( q = m \cdot c \cdot \Delta T \), where \( q \) is the heat absorbed or released, \( m \) is the mass, \( c \) is the specific heat capacity, and \( \Delta T \) is the temperature change.