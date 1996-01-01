Hello everyone today. We are being told that Win phosphene and hydrochloric acid react. The crystalline solid. Fox phony and bromide forms were then asked to identify the bronze did Laurie acid and the bronze did lori base in the reaction. So the first thing we want to do is we want to draw both of our reactions out. Right? So we have our phosphene right here in the gas form reacting with our hydro bronek acid. Also in the gas form, this is going to form a fossa phony um and bromide ions. We are then essentially I'm going to take these two products here, our phony um and our bromine and combine them to give us false phony um bromine. So P H four B are solid. And so if we review our definitions of a bronze ted Laurie acid and a bronze Hillary base. We know that a bronze said Laurie acid or B. L. A. For short is going to be a proton donor. So it's going to donate a proton. And so if you look at the chemical equation, we can see which one did such. And so we see That are HBR was the one who donated that proton. Hbr is our broad stead Laurie acid as far as our bronze to glory base, it's going to be the opposite. So it's going to be a proton except er As the name implies, there's just going to be a species that accepts protons. And so we noticed that that is going to be our phosphenes are PH three also in the gas form. And with that we have our final answers. I hope this helped, and until next time.

