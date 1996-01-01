How many moles of ions are in 27.5 g of MgCl2

Hello everyone today. We have the following problem, calculate the total moles of ions in 30. g of iron bromide. So the first you wanna do is you wanna break this up when this associates is going to form iron three plus ions as well as three bromide minus ions. And so another thing that we want to note is that one formula unit of our iron bromide is going to have four ions, three bromide, one iron. Next we want to calculate the molar mass of this compound and to do that, we'll need a periodic table. So we have one iron element and so that according to democratic table has a molar mass of 8 55.845 g per mole. We're then going to add that to the molar mass of the, of the bromide islands and we have three of them. So we're gonna multiply three times the molar mass on the periodic table, which is 79.9 g per mole, giving us 0.56 g thermal for the molar mass of iron bromide. Next we're going to take the mask that we were given to finally solve the problem and that's going to be 30.4 g. We're then going to multiply by the molar mass and we will say that one mole Of our iron bromide is going to equal the molar mass that we just sold for 295.56 g. Our units for that will cancel out And then we will use the conversion factor from the beginning of the problem that one mole of this iron bromine is going to equal four moles of ions. And so the moles of that iron bromide will cancel out. And we will ultimately be left with . balls of ions as our final answer. And with that, we have answered the question. Ultimately, I hope this helped, and until next time.

