A 10.69-g block of solid platinum at 66.41°C is immersed in a 23.93-g pool of liquid ethanol with a temperature of 12.95°C. When thermal equilibrium is reached, what is the final temperature of the platinum and ethanol? Specific heat capacities: platinum = 0.133 J/g°C, ethanol = 2.44 J/g°C.