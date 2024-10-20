Multiple Choice

A 2.10 g sample of lead, initially at 51.0 °C, is submerged into 76.1 g of water at 17.8 °C in an insulated container. What is the final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium? (The specific heat capacity of lead is 0.128 J/g°C and the specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C.)