Hi everyone for this problem, it reads hex anolik acid causes the strong pungent smell of Limburger cheese. Hex on acid has a P K. A. Of 4.88. What is the P K. B of the hex annoy ion? Okay, so our goal here is to calculate the p k B. And in the problem we're given the p k A value. So we need to think an equation that relates P k A and p k B. And that equation is P K A plus PKB equals 14. So, based off of the problem, what we're being asked for here is to calculate the value of P K B. So let's go ahead and rearrange this equation. So we're going to get P K B is equal to 14 minus P k A. And we have everything we need to solve this problem. So let's go ahead and do that. So we have 14 minus the value of the PKK were given in. The problem is 4.88. So we get a final answer of P K B is equal to 9.12. Okay, and this is going to be our final answer. That is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

