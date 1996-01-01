Which of the following elements are the most abundant dissolved in ocean water?
A
Calcium and magnesium
B
Potassium and phosphorus
C
Sodium and chlorine
D
Oxygen and nitrogen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the most abundant elements dissolved in ocean water, which refers to the major ions present in seawater.
Recall that ocean water contains various dissolved ions, but the most abundant ones are typically the major salts formed from sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl), which together form sodium chloride (NaCl), common table salt.
Recognize that calcium (Ca) and magnesium (Mg) are also present in seawater but in smaller amounts compared to sodium and chlorine.
Note that potassium (K) and phosphorus (P) are present in trace amounts and are not the most abundant dissolved elements.
Understand that oxygen (O) and nitrogen (N) are gases dissolved in water but are not considered the most abundant dissolved elements in terms of ionic concentration.
