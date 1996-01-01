Where is the lanthanide series located on the periodic table?
A
In the separate row at the bottom of the periodic table, following element La (lanthanum)
B
In the upper right corner, next to the noble gases
C
In Group 1, alongside the alkali metals
D
In the transition metals block, between Groups 3 and 12
1
Recall that the lanthanide series consists of 15 elements with atomic numbers from 57 (Lanthanum, La) to 71 (Lutetium, Lu).
Understand that these elements are part of the f-block of the periodic table, which is typically displayed separately from the main body of the table to keep the table more compact.
Identify that the lanthanides are placed in a separate row at the bottom of the periodic table, directly following the element Lanthanum (La), which is in Group 3 of the d-block.
Note that the lanthanides are not located in the upper right corner (which contains the noble gases), nor are they part of Group 1 (alkali metals), nor are they within the main transition metals block (Groups 3 to 12).
Conclude that the correct location of the lanthanide series is in the separate row at the bottom of the periodic table, following element La (lanthanum).
