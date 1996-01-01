Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesCrystalline Solids
Problem 121
Germanium has the same structure as silicon, but the unit cell size is different because Ge and Si atoms are not the same size. If you were to repeat the experiment described in the previous problem but replace the Si crystal with a Ge crystal, would you expect the X rays to be diffracted at a larger or smaller angle u?

