Germanium has the same structure as silicon, but the unit
cell size is different because Ge and Si atoms are not the
same size. If you were to repeat the experiment described
in the previous problem but replace the Si crystal with a
Ge crystal, would you expect the X rays to be diffracted at a
larger or smaller angle u?
Verified Solution
