Use the ideal gas law equation \( PV = nRT \) to solve for the pressure \( P \). Here, \( P \) is the pressure in atm, \( V \) is the volume in liters, \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.