Step 1: Understand the difference between extensive and intensive properties. Extensive properties depend on the amount of substance present (e.g., mass, volume), while intensive properties do not depend on the amount (e.g., density, temperature).
Step 2: Recognize that density is defined as mass divided by volume, $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, where $m$ is mass and $V$ is volume.
Step 3: Since both mass and volume are extensive properties, but their ratio (density) does not change when the amount of substance changes, density is independent of the sample size.
Step 4: Therefore, density is classified as an intensive property because it remains constant regardless of the amount of material.
Step 5: Note that density is a physical property because it can be measured without changing the chemical identity of the substance.
