Identify the general form of the rate law for the reaction. The rate law expresses the rate of a reaction in terms of the concentration of the reactants raised to a power. For a reaction between OCl⁻ and I⁻, the general form is Rate = k[OCl⁻]^m[I⁻]^n, where m and n are the orders of the reaction with respect to OCl⁻ and I⁻, respectively.