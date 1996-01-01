What is the difference between effusion and diffusion?

Hi everyone for this problem, we need to identify which of the following statements are false. So let's go ahead and get started. The first statement says that the molecules from food responsible for its smell traveled to your nose by the process of diffusion diffusion is the movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. So this statement is going to be true because those molecules from food are traveling from an area of high concentration to low concentration. The second statement says that F two will refuse faster than KR. And so for Graham's law, Graham's Law tells us the higher the molar mass, the lower the rate of effusion. And so if we take a look at the molar mass, we see that F two is lighter than KR. So that makes this statement true because it's lighter, it's going to refuse faster. The third statement says that the higher the molar mass, the higher the effusion rate. This statement is false. So as we just said, Graham's Law says that the higher the molar mass, the lower the rate of effusion, These are inversely proportional. So that makes number three false. For the 4th statement. Effusion and diffusion are different processes. This is true. And the last statement says that heavier molecules take more time to infuse. This is true because they have an inverse relationship. So that makes statement three false. Which is the correct answer. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

