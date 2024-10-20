Determine the mass of carbon in the carbon dioxide produced. Use the molar mass of CO2 (44.01 g/mol) and the fact that each mole of CO2 contains one mole of carbon (12.01 g/mol). Calculate the moles of CO2 and then the mass of carbon: \( \text{mass of carbon} = \frac{6.184 \text{ g CO}_2}{44.01 \text{ g/mol}} \times 12.01 \text{ g/mol} \).