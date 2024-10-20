Determine the moles of carbon in the compound by using the mass of CO2 produced. Use the molar mass of CO2 (44.01 g/mol) to find the moles of CO2, and then use the ratio of carbon in CO2 to find the moles of carbon. The formula is: \( \text{moles of C} = \frac{\text{mass of CO2}}{44.01} \times 1 \).