Problem
Mercury is often used in thermometers. The mercury sits in a
bulb on the bottom of the thermometer and rises up a thin
capillary as the temperature rises. Suppose a mercury thermometer contains 3.380 g of mercury and has a capillary that
is 0.200 mm in diameter. How far does the mercury rise in the
capillary when the temperature changes from 0.0 °C to 25.0 °C?
The density of mercury at these temperatures is 13.596 g>cm3
and 13.534 g>cm3, respectively