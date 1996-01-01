Calculate the average mass, in grams, of one platinum atom.

welcome back everyone in this example, we need to determine the mass in grams of two atoms of xenon xenon gas. So we are going to begin with first our number of atoms which we are told in the prompt would be the two xenon atoms. So to xenon atoms and we want to recall our unit for avocados number which allows us to convert between quantities of a certain thing. And so we're going to recognize that we can use six point oh 22 times 10 to the 23rd power atoms or avocados number, which we recall gives us one mole of our substance seen on gas. Now because our units are aligned appropriately, we can cancel our term atoms. Now we are at molds of xenon and ask the prompt states we need our final unit to be mass and grams. So we're going to recall from the periodic table are molar mass of xenon. So we find xenon in our noble gas group group eight A and we see that xenon corresponds to a molar mass of 1 31.29 g of xenon, which you recall corresponds to one mole of because this is a molar mass term. So this allows us to cancel our units and sorry about that. So we wrote that backwards, We need mold to be in the denominator. So we have one mole of xenon which we recall corresponds to 31.29 g of xenon according to our periodic table as a smaller mass. And now we see we can cancel out moles of xenon because in the denominator and numerator and our final unit is going to be grams of xenon, which is what we want for its molar mass. So this is going to yield us a result equal to 4. times 10 to the negative 22nd power grams Of our two atoms of Xenon. And this would be their mass of these two atoms as a whole. So this is going to be our final answer. To complete this example. I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

