Hey everyone in this example, we want to classify each element below as either a main group or transition element. So before we begin our labeling we're gonna go ahead and write up a sketch of our periodic tables. So I'll begin oops, it's a bit too steep. I'm sorry this was a bit harder for me than it looked. So I'm just gonna fix this part here and then we have our F. Block which will just draw below here. So again, this was our F. Block. As I just stated, we have, we need to recall that we have our S. Block which covers Group one A. And Group two A. On a periodic table. Then we have our D. Block in the middle of that where we have a separation here and then from group three A. All the way to the noble gasses in group eight A. And I'll just put the eight A. Inside we have our P. Block. So the next step is identifying where our main group and transition elements are. We should recall that the S. Block and the P. Block both make up our main group elements. And so that means that the D. Block would be our transition elements and the F. Block is going to be our inner transition elements. So now that we have all of our distinguishable parts of our periodic table outlined, we're going to go ahead and start answering part A. So in part they were given the atom potassium, We should recognize that potassium is located in group one a. On the periodic table and according to our periodic tables, one A. Is in the S. Block. And so because we're in the S block, we can say that therefore K. Is a main group element. So this would be our first answer here as our first classification for the atom potassium. Moving on to the second example, we have titanium. When we look at our periodic tables, we find titanium, sorry, in group four B. On the periodic table. And so if two Group two A. And over here, then that means our four B will fall in the D. Block here of our transition elements. And so we would say that therefore this is the D. Block and therefore titanium is transition element. So this will be our answer for part B. Moving on to part C. We have zirconium. So when we recall zirconium location on the periodic table, we also see it falls within group four B. On the periodic table. And so therefore just like titanium, it's also in the D. Block and would therefore be a transition element. So that's our third and final answer for this question. And then now we have part D. Where we have the atom chlorine and we would recall that chlorine is in group seven A. On the periodic table. And so therefore because it's in Group seven A. It falls within the P block and within our P block we are considered to be a main group elements. So this is also a main group element just like potassium. So this would be our last answer to complete this example. So everything um boxed in blue represents our final answers. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.

