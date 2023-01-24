Hello everyone. So in this video we want to see if our week mono product acid or a strong product acid needs more of a strong base to be able to be titrate ID and reach its equivalence point. So in the problem, we're saying that the concentration of our weak monarch protic acid is equal to the concentration of my strong man, a protic acid. And we're seeing if one of them needs more of a strong base. So we have said that the initial concentration is the same. So if these are the same concentration and they will both need. So they were both need the same amount of base to go ahead and reach our equivalent point. So my final answer then is that the strongman operatic acid and weak monochromatic acid will need the same quality of the strong base to reach an equivalence point. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

