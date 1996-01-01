Which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid on the periodic table?
A
Na (Sodium)
B
Fe (Iron)
C
Si (Silicon)
D
O (Oxygen)
1
Understand the classification of elements on the periodic table: metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
Recall that Sodium (Na) is an alkali metal, located in Group 1, known for being a highly reactive metal.
Recognize that Iron (Fe) is a transition metal, found in the d-block of the periodic table, and is a typical metal with metallic properties.
Identify Oxygen (O) as a nonmetal, a member of the chalcogen group, known for being a gas at room temperature and having nonmetallic properties.
Know that Silicon (Si) is located along the stair-step line (or metalloid line) on the periodic table, which separates metals and nonmetals, and is classified as a metalloid due to its mixed properties.
